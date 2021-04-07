CROAT Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $243,330.04 and approximately $148.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,405,579 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

