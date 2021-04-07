CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,015 shares of company stock worth $93,931,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $194.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.61. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

