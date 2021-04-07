Crown 24-Hour Volume Tops $87,100.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Crown has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $87,100.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,903,133 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

