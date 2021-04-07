Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of Crown Castle International worth $73,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.84 and a 200-day moving average of $161.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.95 per share, with a total value of $413,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,879,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

