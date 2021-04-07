Crust Price Reaches $78.89 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $78.89 or 0.00140033 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $128.13 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001075 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

