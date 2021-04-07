Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and $256.90 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00055452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.13 or 0.00628323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00079626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.