Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Reaches $0.0299 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 67% against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $82,195.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00055205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.14 or 0.00634145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00078697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

