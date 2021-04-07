CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $144,387.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00056202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.86 or 0.00631394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00079841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

