CryptoFranc Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $38,953.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.08 or 0.00635390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00079424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

