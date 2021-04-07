Crypton (CRP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Crypton has a market capitalization of $574,350.73 and approximately $11.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00069591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00055423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00242181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,584,664 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.