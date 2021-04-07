Cube 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,033.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Cube coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cube has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. Cube has a total market cap of $9.69 million and $8,033.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00054745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.11 or 0.00628134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Cube Profile

AUTO is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Cube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.