CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.32

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 2040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CubeSmart by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 14.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

