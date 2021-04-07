CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,355,713 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.07% of CubeSmart worth $71,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.