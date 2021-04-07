CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 40,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. CubicFarm Systems has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

