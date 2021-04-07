CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 40,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. CubicFarm Systems has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.34.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile
