Curis (CRIS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS):

3/30/2021 – Curis is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Curis is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Curis was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/19/2021 – Curis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

3/17/2021 – Curis had its price target raised by analysts at Jonestrading from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of Curis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth $49,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Curis by 33.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Curis during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

