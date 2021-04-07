Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.50

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CBP stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 265 ($3.46). The company had a trading volume of 273,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 245.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 224.26. Curtis Banks Group has a one year low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 292 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.09, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of £176.00 million and a PE ratio of 20.24.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

