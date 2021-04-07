Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams Sells 2,500 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Charles Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $385,336.38.

On Friday, February 5th, David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75.

NYSE:CW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.84. The stock had a trading volume of 154,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $81.72 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 990,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.