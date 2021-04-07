Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Tom P. Quinly Sells 11,333 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.84. 154,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,497. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.96. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $81.72 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

