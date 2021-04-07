Curve DAO Token Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $778.68 million and $367.12 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00005197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00055670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.68 or 0.00633802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,470,345,982 coins and its circulating supply is 265,507,455 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

