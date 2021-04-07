Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,307 shares of company stock worth $1,105,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

