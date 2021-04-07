CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $31.79 million and $529.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00051940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.00309067 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00027571 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,615,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,615,943 tokens. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

