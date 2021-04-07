CVCoin (CVN) Market Capitalization Tops $7.45 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $45,914.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00253686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.74 or 0.00790536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,620.45 or 0.99525689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016843 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

