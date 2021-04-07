CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Richard A. Connell Acquires 5,000 Shares

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard A. Connell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).

LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,829.70 ($23.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,782.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,484.90. CVS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 834.50 ($10.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,038 ($26.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

