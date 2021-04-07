CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Richard A. Connell Acquires 5,000 Shares

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) insider Richard A. Connell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,808 ($23.62) per share, with a total value of £90,400 ($118,108.18).
LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,829.70 ($23.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,782.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,484.90. CVS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 834.50 ($10.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,038 ($26.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06.
About CVS Group
