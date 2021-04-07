CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,058 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $964,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.30. 55,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

