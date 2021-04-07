CWV Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $10.31 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and $16,543.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00271685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.00774241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,710.95 or 1.00243593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016477 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.