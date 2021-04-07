CyberMiles Price Up 13.9% This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $26.54 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00051177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.18 or 0.00393215 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.78 or 1.00092474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00094245 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.