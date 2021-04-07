CyberVein Market Capitalization Reaches $276.50 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $276.50 million and $6.71 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CyberVein

CVT is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling CyberVein

