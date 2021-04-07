DA Davidson Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $165.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

