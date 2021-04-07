Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.05

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 14374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

