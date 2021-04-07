Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Danaher by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Danaher by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,258,000 after acquiring an additional 520,104 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR opened at $227.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.66. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $138.07 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

