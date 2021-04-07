Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 549,439 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Danaher worth $232,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,968,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,691,000 after acquiring an additional 57,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $227.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $138.07 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

