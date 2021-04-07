Danone (EPA:BN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.46

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.46 ($64.07) and traded as high as €58.55 ($68.88). Danone shares last traded at €58.22 ($68.49), with a volume of 1,355,346 shares.

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.38 ($71.04).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.46.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

