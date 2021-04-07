Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.02

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 21813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNKEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Danske Bank A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

