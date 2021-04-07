DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $6.69 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $109.73 million and $6.10 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.69 or 0.00011927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00260221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.46 or 0.00760213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,393.03 or 1.00526028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker's total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

