Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $222.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $130.59 and a fifty-two week high of $232.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.11.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

