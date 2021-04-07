Datarius Credit (DTRC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $164.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $111,852.58 and $164.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00055256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00632599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00078649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

