DAV Coin (DAV) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One DAV Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $720,071.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.70 or 0.00390940 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,615.05 or 0.98513046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00094058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

