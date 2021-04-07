Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Sells $227,750.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,774. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 62,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

