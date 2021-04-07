Dawn Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $165.16 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00005065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 228.7% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $165.16 million and $3.99 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 58,232,625 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

