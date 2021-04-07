DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.62. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 2,300 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

