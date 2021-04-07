DDKoin (DDK) Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and $49,620.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

