DEAPcoin (DEP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.81 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.14 or 0.00629859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00078660 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.