Decentraland (MANA) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001665 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $246.57 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00056367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.19 or 0.00630771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

MANA is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,483,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,112,713 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

