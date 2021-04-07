Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.62% of Deckers Outdoor worth $50,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $338.97 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $128.92 and a 52 week high of $347.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,848 shares of company stock worth $4,111,240. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

