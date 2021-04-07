DeepOnion Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $738.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $738.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019926 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,455,092 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

