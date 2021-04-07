Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 482.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $374.63. 12,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,691. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

