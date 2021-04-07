DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.34 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00004636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,574,001 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

