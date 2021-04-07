DeFiner Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $11.77 million and $524,203.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00055423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.44 or 0.00628393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,203,596 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

