DeGreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $76.91.

