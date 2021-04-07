DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 41,136 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $50,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,010.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.8% in the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 86.7% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 125.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $437,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average of $243.54. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

